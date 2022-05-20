Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) At $38.40: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.40 trading at -$0.42 or -1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.16B. That most recent trading price of HASI’s stock is at a discount of -71.2% from its 52-week high price of $65.74 and is indicating a premium of 12.47% from its 52-week low price of $33.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 822.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.08%, in the last five days HASI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $38.40 price level, adding 2.39% to its value on the day. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.44% in past 5-day. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) showed a performance of -9.85% in past 30-days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.32% while that of industry is -2.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -14.00% in the current quarter and calculating 17.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.01 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.60%.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.01% institutions for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HASI for having 7.75 million shares of worth $411.53 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $297.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.41 million shares of worth $127.87 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $113.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.