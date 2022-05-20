Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Are Up 15.54 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.73 trading at -$0.12 or -1.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.75B. That most recent trading price of FRO’s stock is at a discount of -19.47% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 30.13% from its 52-week low price of $6.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.36%, in the last five days FRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $8.73 price level, adding 2.89% to its value on the day. Frontline Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 25.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.54% in past 5-day. Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) showed a performance of -0.34% in past 30-days.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frontline Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 357.14% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.70% during past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.67% institutions for Frontline Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at FRO for having 11.5 million shares of worth $101.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.31 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.53 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.84 million shares of worth $18.65 million or 1.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.