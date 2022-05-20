Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) At $22.40: So What?

In last trading session, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.40 trading at $0.57 or 2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.95B. That closing price of FATE’s stock is at a discount of -334.96% from its 52-week high price of $97.43 and is indicating a premium of 8.53% from its 52-week low price of $20.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.61%, in the last five days FATE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $22.40 price level, adding 10.33% to its value on the day. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.71% in past 5-day. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) showed a performance of -38.80% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $86.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -502.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.5% for stock’s current value.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.45% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -43.10% in the current quarter and calculating -91.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.32 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.30% during past 5 years.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.75% institutions for Fate Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at FATE for having 12.96 million shares of worth $758.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 10.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $426.01 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.16 million shares of worth $212.86 million or 6.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.59 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $158.69 million in the company or a holder of 4.75% of company’s stock.