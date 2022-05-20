Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $42.00

In last trading session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.76 trading at $0.23 or 1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.50B. That closing price of EDR’s stock is at a discount of -78.54% from its 52-week high price of $35.28 and is indicating a premium of 11.84% from its 52-week low price of $17.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.18%, in the last five days EDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/13/22 when the stock touched $19.76 price level, adding 12.72% to its value on the day. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.74% in past 5-day. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) showed a performance of -23.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.56 million shares which calculate 6.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -112.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.52% for stock’s current value.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.52% while that of industry is 14.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.47 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.07 billion and $1.11 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.80% while estimating it to be 4.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.90% during past 5 years.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.19% institutions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. is the top institutional holder at EDR for having 91.98 million shares of worth $3.21 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 33.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which was holding about 21.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $734.04 million.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.13 million shares of worth $213.98 million or 2.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $144.04 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.