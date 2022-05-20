Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) At $1.66: What To Do?

In last trading session, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) saw 2.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.66 trading at -$0.02 or -1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $619.16M. That closing price of EMBK’s stock is at a discount of -531.93% from its 52-week high price of $10.49 and is indicating a premium of 18.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.19%, in the last five days EMBK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $1.66 price level, adding 33.86% to its value on the day. Embark Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.43% in past 5-day. Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) showed a performance of -72.15% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Embark Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.25% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.33% institutions for Embark Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Data Collective IV GP, LLC is the top institutional holder at EMBK for having 63.72 million shares of worth $553.09 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 17.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., which was holding about 53.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $461.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.62 million shares of worth $22.7 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.