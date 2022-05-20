Do You Like BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) At $66.88?

In recent trading session, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.88 trading at $1.01 or 1.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $163.64B. That most recent trading price of BHP’s stock is at a discount of -20.36% from its 52-week high price of $80.50 and is indicating a premium of 22.43% from its 52-week low price of $51.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.53%, in the last five days BHP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $66.88 price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. BHP Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 9.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.28% in past 5-day. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) showed a performance of -14.34% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $55.24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.81. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.4% for stock’s current value.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BHP Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.37% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 92.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.40%.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.27% institutions for BHP Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BHP for having 16.9 million shares of worth $1.31 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 15.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 billion.

On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.48 million shares of worth $539.1 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $140.87 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.