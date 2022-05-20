Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Jumps 72.76% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $129.93?

In recent trading session, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $129.93 trading at $0.11 or 0.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.94B. That most recent trading price of FANG’s stock is at a discount of -11.84% from its 52-week high price of $145.31 and is indicating a premium of 50.17% from its 52-week low price of $64.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $6.21 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.08%, in the last five days FANG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $129.93 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.19% in past 5-day. Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) showed a performance of -6.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $179.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $145.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $233.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.6% for stock’s current value.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Diamondback Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 117.94% while that of industry is 34.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 158.80% in the current quarter and calculating 120.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.33 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 141.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.97%.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.07% institutions for Diamondback Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FANG for having 20.66 million shares of worth $2.23 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.86 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.15 million shares of worth $555.35 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.01 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $631.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.