Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Currently -26.84% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.31 trading at $0.03 or 1.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.25B. That most recent trading price of CIG’s stock is at a discount of -26.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.93 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.32%, in the last five days CIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $2.31 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares saw a change of 21.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.88% in past 5-day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) showed a performance of -9.08% in past 30-days.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $203.59 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.26% institutions for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CIG for having 73.18 million shares of worth $235.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 44.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.27 million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.24 million shares of worth $68.64 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.42 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.