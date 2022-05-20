Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Is Now 18.82% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.03 or 1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $499.72M. That closing price of BTBT’s stock is at a discount of -1120.0% from its 52-week high price of $20.74 and is indicating a premium of 18.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.80%, in the last five days BTBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 6.08% to its value on the day. Bit Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.25% in past 5-day. Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) showed a performance of -33.59% in past 30-days.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bit Digital Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 737.50% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.39 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.20% during past 5 years.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.24% institutions for Bit Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTBT for having 4.22 million shares of worth $25.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 4.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.63 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $2.61 million or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.