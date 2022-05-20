Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Could Shrink By -55.27% Or More

In last trading session, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw 6.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.42 trading at $0.16 or 7.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $563.88M. That closing price of AMRS’s stock is at a discount of -619.83% from its 52-week high price of $17.42 and is indicating a premium of 39.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amyris Inc. (AMRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.08%, in the last five days AMRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $2.42 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. Amyris Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.70% in past 5-day. Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) showed a performance of -41.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.86 million shares which calculate 10.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -809.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -230.58% for stock’s current value.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amyris Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.21% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.50% during past 5 years.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.69% institutions for Amyris Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMRS for having 21.67 million shares of worth $94.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.68 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.01 million shares of worth $48.73 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.