American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Has Already Recovered 0.31%, But Another -197.86% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.09 trading at -$0.34 or -2.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.25B. That most recent trading price of AEO’s stock is at a discount of -197.86% from its 52-week high price of $38.99 and is indicating a premium of 0.31% from its 52-week low price of $13.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.57%, in the last five days AEO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $13.09 price level, adding 11.79% to its value on the day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.56% in past 5-day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) showed a performance of -24.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.76 million shares which calculate 5.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -197.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.59% for stock’s current value.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.50% while that of industry is -2.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.80% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.15 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 261.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.37%.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.85%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 121.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114.14% institutions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AEO for having 25.14 million shares of worth $636.54 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., which was holding about 21.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $546.75 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.81 million shares of worth $185.67 million or 5.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $109.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.