AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -24.57% Over A Month.

In last trading session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw 50.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.08 trading at $0.32 or 2.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.41B. That closing price of AMC’s stock is at a discount of -455.2% from its 52-week high price of $72.62 and is indicating a premium of 25.84% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.51%, in the last five days AMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $13.08 price level, adding 8.02% to its value on the day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.79% in past 5-day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) showed a performance of -24.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 100.63 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.76 to the stock, which implies a fall of -127.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 92.35% for stock’s current value.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.40% while that of industry is 28.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.40% in the current quarter and calculating 54.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 78.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.20% during past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.49% institutions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMC for having 47.09 million shares of worth $1.28 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 43.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.6 million shares of worth $397.07 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.75 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $188.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.