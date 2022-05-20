After A -61.50% Fall This Year Is Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) saw 4.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.80 trading at $0.07 or 1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $172.41M. That closing price of RDBX’s stock is at a discount of -616.32% from its 52-week high price of $27.22 and is indicating a premium of 57.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 11.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.88%, in the last five days RDBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $3.80 price level, adding 10.59% to its value on the day. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.79% in past 5-day. Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) showed a performance of 49.61% in past 30-days.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.23 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.02% institutions for Redbox Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC is the top institutional holder at RDBX for having 1.19 million shares of worth $11.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Standard General L.P., which was holding about 0.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $2.99 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.12 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.