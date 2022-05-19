With 6.37% From The Low, Is Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $100.65 trading at -$2.44 or -2.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.80B. That most recent trading price of PII’s stock is at a discount of -38.89% from its 52-week high price of $139.79 and is indicating a premium of 6.37% from its 52-week low price of $94.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 821.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Polaris Inc. (PII), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.18 in the current quarter.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.36%, in the last five days PII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $100.65 price level, adding 10.41% to its value on the day. Polaris Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.92% in past 5-day. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) showed a performance of -5.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $126.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $87.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $160.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.56% for stock’s current value.

Polaris Inc. (PII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Polaris Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.06% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.30% in the current quarter and calculating 47.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.23 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.43 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2.12 billion and $1.96 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.10% while estimating it to be 23.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 295.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

PII Dividends

Polaris Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 25 and July 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.11% institutions for Polaris Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PII for having 5.78 million shares of worth $608.99 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $505.93 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.99 million shares of worth $242.03 million or 3.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $197.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.