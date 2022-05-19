Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) 7.37% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw 2.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.92 trading at -$0.49 or -4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.80B. That closing price of VRT’s stock is at a discount of -163.74% from its 52-week high price of $28.80 and is indicating a premium of 12.18% from its 52-week low price of $9.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.29%, in the last five days VRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $10.92 price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Vertiv Holdings Co’s shares saw a change of -56.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.37% in past 5-day. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) showed a performance of -16.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.76% for stock’s current value.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vertiv Holdings Co is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.53% while that of industry is 6.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -67.70% in the current quarter and calculating 55.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.34 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 142.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 131.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.10%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 05 and April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.51% institutions for Vertiv Holdings Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the top institutional holder at VRT for having 37.96 million shares of worth $947.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE, which was holding about 37.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $947.74 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.55 million shares of worth $213.61 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.8 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $162.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.