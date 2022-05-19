Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Up Almost 15.72% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $121.84 trading at -$2.84 or -2.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.13B. That most recent trading price of VLO’s stock is at a discount of -8.08% from its 52-week high price of $131.69 and is indicating a premium of 51.7% from its 52-week low price of $58.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.28%, in the last five days VLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $121.84 price level, adding 7.48% to its value on the day. Valero Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 66.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.54% in past 5-day. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) showed a performance of 15.72% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Valero Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 370.46% while that of industry is 30.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 912.50% in the current quarter and calculating 209.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.73 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $40.5 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 164.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.80%.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 27 and August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.46% institutions for Valero Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VLO for having 47.96 million shares of worth $4.87 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 47.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.87 billion.

On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.02 million shares of worth $997.54 million or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $872.3 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.