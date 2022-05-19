Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) -4.98% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$8.79?

In recent trading session, Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $72.46 trading at -$2.27 or -3.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.04B. That most recent trading price of THO’s stock is at a discount of -77.85% from its 52-week high price of $128.87 and is indicating a discount of -1.44% from its 52-week low price of $73.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Thor Industries Inc. (THO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.47 in the current quarter.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.04%, in the last five days THO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/13/22 when the stock touched $72.46 price level, adding 14.73% to its value on the day. Thor Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.98% in past 5-day. Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) showed a performance of -11.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.07 million shares which calculate 8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $98.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $65.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $155.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -113.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.3% for stock’s current value.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Thor Industries Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.48% while that of industry is 46.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.90% in the current quarter and calculating 1.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.13 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.99 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 194.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.90%.

THO Dividends

Thor Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.30%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.81%.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.95% institutions for Thor Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at THO for having 5.41 million shares of worth $561.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, which was holding about 5.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $561.51 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.32 million shares of worth $240.31 million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $145.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.