Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX:SACH) jumps 7.10% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $5.13?

In recent trading session, Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX:SACH) saw 3.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.13 trading at $0.5 or 10.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $160.85M. That most recent trading price of SACH’s stock is at a discount of -27.68% from its 52-week high price of $6.55 and is indicating a premium of 17.35% from its 52-week low price of $4.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 242.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX:SACH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.80%, in the last five days SACH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $5.13 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Sachem Capital Corp.’s shares saw a change of -20.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.99% in past 5-day. Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX:SACH) showed a performance of -7.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.96% for stock’s current value.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sachem Capital Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.36% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.00% in the current quarter and calculating 27.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.34 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.70% during past 5 years.

SACH Dividends

Sachem Capital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.37%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.06%.

Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX:SACH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.88% institutions for Sachem Capital Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SACH for having 1.24 million shares of worth $7.24 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., which was holding about 0.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $4.96 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.