On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Adds 17.27% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw 4.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.62 trading at -$0.99 or -4.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.73B. That closing price of ONON’s stock is at a discount of -184.76% from its 52-week high price of $55.87 and is indicating a premium of 16.51% from its 52-week low price of $16.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For On Holding AG (ONON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.80%, in the last five days ONON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $19.62 price level, adding 16.86% to its value on the day. On Holding AG’s shares saw a change of -48.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.27% in past 5-day. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) showed a performance of -24.57% in past 30-days.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that On Holding AG is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -225.00% while that of industry is 7.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.03 billion for the same.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.71% institutions for On Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP is the top institutional holder at ONON for having 11.03 million shares of worth $278.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.81 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $272.8 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.91 million shares of worth $72.25 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.86 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $45.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.