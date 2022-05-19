Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -87.05%.

In last trading session, Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.95 trading at -$0.3 or -4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of MIR’s stock is at a discount of -71.94% from its 52-week high price of $11.95 and is indicating a premium of 18.56% from its 52-week low price of $5.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.14%, in the last five days MIR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $6.95 price level, adding 5.18% to its value on the day. Mirion Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.42% in past 5-day. Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) showed a performance of -18.52% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.27% for stock’s current value.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.26% institutions for Mirion Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MIR for having 53.27 million shares of worth $557.69 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 26.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., which was holding about 13.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.32 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.67 million shares of worth $22.48 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.