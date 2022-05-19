Is Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Expensive At $1.36? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.06 or 4.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.33M. That most recent trading price of IMMX’s stock is at a discount of -538.24% from its 52-week high price of $8.68 and is indicating a premium of 8.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 158.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.62%, in the last five days IMMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 17.58% to its value on the day. Immix Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.45% in past 5-day. Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) showed a performance of -23.53% in past 30-days.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.73% institutions for Immix Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMMX for having 62600.0 shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 21713.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52328.0.