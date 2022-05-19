Is European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -44.81% Off Its High?

In last trading session, European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.58 trading at -$4.16 or -16.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.32B. That closing price of EWCZ’s stock is at a discount of -44.81% from its 52-week high price of $31.25 and is indicating a premium of 23.12% from its 52-week low price of $16.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 403.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.16%, in the last five days EWCZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $21.58 price level, adding 21.13% to its value on the day. European Wax Center Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.74% in past 5-day. European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) showed a performance of -23.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.2 million shares which calculate 12.33 days to cover the short interests.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that European Wax Center Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.35% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -69.00% in the current quarter and calculating -63.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.03 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $47.9 million and $49.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.80% while estimating it to be 12.50% for the next quarter.

EWCZ Dividends

European Wax Center Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.42% institutions for European Wax Center Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at EWCZ for having 15.88 million shares of worth $482.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 42.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.12 million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $40.97 million or 3.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.