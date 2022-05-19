Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Adds 9.85 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.89 trading at -$0.75 or -2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.80B. That closing price of HTHT’s stock is at a discount of -105.92% from its 52-week high price of $59.49 and is indicating a premium of 24.4% from its 52-week low price of $21.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.53%, in the last five days HTHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $28.89 price level, adding 6.32% to its value on the day. Huazhu Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -22.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.85% in past 5-day. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) showed a performance of -12.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.46 million shares which calculate 5.26 days to cover the short interests.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Huazhu Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.91% while that of industry is 35.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $526.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $619.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $478.33 million and $356.84 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.10% while estimating it to be 73.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.28%.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.72% institutions for Huazhu Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HTHT for having 31.57 million shares of worth $1.18 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 19.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $712.33 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.71 million shares of worth $1.09 billion or 8.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.03 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $119.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.