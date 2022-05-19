GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -34.23% Last Month.

In recent trading session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at $0.06 or 9.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.91M. That most recent trading price of GOVX’s stock is at a discount of -927.4% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 24.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.21%, in the last five days GOVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 10.96% to its value on the day. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.49% in past 5-day. GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) showed a performance of -34.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -721.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -721.92% for stock’s current value.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.20% in the current quarter and calculating 9.50% increase in the next quarter.

Company posted $80k and $30k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.95% institutions for GeoVax Labs Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at GOVX for having 0.44 million shares of worth $0.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.6 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91551.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.