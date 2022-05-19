Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Has Fallen -79.13% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.02 or 7.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.65M. That closing price of GNCA’s stock is at a discount of -1016.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.60%, in the last five days GNCA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/13/22 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 31.43% to its value on the day. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.41% in past 5-day. Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) showed a performance of -47.46% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3650.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.33% for stock’s current value.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.17% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -216.70% in the current quarter and calculating -280.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -74.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.00% during past 5 years.

GNCA Dividends

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.60% institutions for Genocea Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at GNCA for having 10.38 million shares of worth $12.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 17.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 5.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.9 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $1.41 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.