Does Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Look Expensive At $84.69? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw 3.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.69 trading at -$6.25 or -6.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.70B. That closing price of ZM’s stock is at a discount of -379.96% from its 52-week high price of $406.48 and is indicating a premium of 6.68% from its 52-week low price of $79.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.87%, in the last five days ZM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $84.69 price level, adding 11.62% to its value on the day. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.13% in past 5-day. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) showed a performance of -23.83% in past 30-days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zoom Video Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.18% while that of industry is 6.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -34.10% in the current quarter and calculating -35.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.07 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 141.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.58%.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.02% institutions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at ZM for having 18.42 million shares of worth $3.39 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 18.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.39 billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.98 million shares of worth $792.49 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.08 billion in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.