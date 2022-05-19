Do You Like Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) At $10.90?

In last trading session, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.90 trading at -$0.31 or -2.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of OII’s stock is at a discount of -66.97% from its 52-week high price of $18.20 and is indicating a premium of 8.99% from its 52-week low price of $9.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.77%, in the last five days OII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $10.90 price level, adding 4.8% to its value on the day. Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.32% in past 5-day. Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) showed a performance of -28.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -129.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.03% for stock’s current value.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oceaneering International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 211.76% while that of industry is 23.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1,700.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $511.16 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $542 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $453.41 million and $485.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.70% while estimating it to be 11.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.80% during past 5 years.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.78% institutions for Oceaneering International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OII for having 18.72 million shares of worth $283.83 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $127.13 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.01 million shares of worth $91.35 million or 6.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.75 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $69.48 million in the company or a holder of 4.73% of company’s stock.