Do You Like Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) At $6.82?

In last trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw 6.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.82 trading at -$0.4 or -5.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.88B. That closing price of KOS’s stock is at a discount of -22.58% from its 52-week high price of $8.36 and is indicating a premium of 73.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.54%, in the last five days KOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $6.82 price level, adding 7.84% to its value on the day. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 97.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.17% in past 5-day. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) showed a performance of -7.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.07 million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 86.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,600.00% while that of industry is 61.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $538.71 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.00% during past 5 years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.63% institutions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KOS for having 48.58 million shares of worth $168.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $275.27 million.

On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.7 million shares of worth $100.58 million or 4.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.48 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $58.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.