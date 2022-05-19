Buy, Sell Or Hold Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) At $29.82?

In recent trading session, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.82 trading at $0.69 or 2.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.84B. That most recent trading price of WMG’s stock is at a discount of -68.44% from its 52-week high price of $50.23 and is indicating a premium of 18.21% from its 52-week low price of $24.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.37%, in the last five days WMG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $29.82 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. Warner Music Group Corp.’s shares saw a change of -32.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.73% in past 5-day. Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) showed a performance of -16.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.46% for stock’s current value.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Warner Music Group Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.95% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.30% in the current quarter and calculating 220.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.45 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 64.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 162.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.31%.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.42% institutions for Warner Music Group Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at WMG for having 18.9 million shares of worth $715.32 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.52 million shares of worth $127.36 million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $121.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.