Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.58?

In last trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 2.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.58 trading at -$0.25 or -6.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.78B. That closing price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -396.37% from its 52-week high price of $17.77 and is indicating a premium of 13.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.53%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $3.58 price level, adding 12.25% to its value on the day. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.55% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -28.97% in past 30-days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -41.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.90% institutions for Aurora Innovation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at AUR for having 56.34 million shares of worth $634.42 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 39.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $443.84 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.1 million shares of worth $113.75 million or 1.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $38.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.