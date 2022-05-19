Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Adds 0.08% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.51 trading at $0.01 or 0.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.70B. That most recent trading price of PLAN’s stock is at a discount of -8.9% from its 52-week high price of $70.25 and is indicating a premium of 38.12% from its 52-week low price of $39.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.02%, in the last five days PLAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $64.51 price level, adding 0.94% to its value on the day. Anaplan Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.08% in past 5-day. Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) showed a performance of -1.21% in past 30-days.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Anaplan Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.43% while that of industry is 6.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $165.23 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.40% during past 5 years.

PLAN Dividends

Anaplan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 25 and May 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.87% institutions for Anaplan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PLAN for having 12.93 million shares of worth $841.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $477.91 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.95 million shares of worth $180.98 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $160.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.