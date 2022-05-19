After A 34.94% Jump This Year Is MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw 2.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.96 trading at -$1.73 or -4.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.30B. That closing price of MP’s stock is at a discount of -62.85% from its 52-week high price of $60.19 and is indicating a premium of 30.71% from its 52-week low price of $25.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.47%, in the last five days MP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $36.96 price level, adding 6.83% to its value on the day. MP Materials Corp.’s shares saw a change of -18.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.07% in past 5-day. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) showed a performance of -22.19% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $58.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.64% for stock’s current value.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MP Materials Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.14% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.10% in the current quarter and calculating 14.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $128.87 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $122.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 359.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.76%.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.25% institutions for MP Materials Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. JHL Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at MP for having 41.93 million shares of worth $1.9 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 23.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is QVT Financial LP, which was holding about 19.3 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $876.71 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.53 million shares of worth $114.73 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $101.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.