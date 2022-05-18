Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 8.64% Stock Price Incline

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the last trade at $26.52 per share which meant it gained $2.11 on the day or 8.64% during that session. The ZNTL stock price is -228.77% off its 52-week high price of $87.19 and 34.65% above the 52-week low of $17.33. The 3-month trading volume is 756.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Sporting 8.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the ZNTL stock price touched $26.52 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -68.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have changed 8.33%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.63%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.50% and -1,288.90% for the next quarter.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.15% with a share float percentage of 104.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.8 million shares worth more than $571.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $571.26 million and represent 14.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $114.51 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $114.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.