Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Future Potential?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 3.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $715.85M, closed the recent trade at $14.57 per share which meant it lost -$1.06 on the day or -6.75% during that session. The ACRE stock price is -15.79% off its 52-week high price of $16.87 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $13.45. The 3-month trading volume is 532.49K shares.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) trade information

Sporting -6.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the ACRE stock price touched $14.57 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares have moved 7.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) have changed -4.11%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.45%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.80% and -5.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.37 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 115.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.29%.

ACRE Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 8.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.71% with a share float percentage of 51.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.22 million shares worth more than $65.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.99 million and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $18.78 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $14.62 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.