Why Should You Consider Adding Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) To Your Portfolio?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.17M, closed the recent trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 12.75% during that session. The UPC stock price is -334.78% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 14.78% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17890.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.12K shares.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Sporting 12.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the UPC stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 10.85%. Year-to-date, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares have moved -37.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) have changed -11.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 30830.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.03% over the past 6 months.

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.50% with a share float percentage of 12.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Universe Pharmaceuticals INC having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pura Vida Investments, LLC with over 1.12 million shares worth more than $1.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Pura Vida Investments, LLC held 5.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 million and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.