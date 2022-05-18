Why Should Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) Be In Your Portfolio?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has seen 4.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $382.43M, closed the last trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 35.16% during that session. The EGLX stock price is -199.59% off its 52-week high price of $7.37 and 36.59% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 381.70K shares.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Sporting 35.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the EGLX stock price touched $2.46 or saw a rise of 4.28%. Year-to-date, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares have moved -16.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) have changed 11.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -367.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -184.55% from current levels.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.94%, compared to 4.80% for the industry.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.39% with a share float percentage of 18.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with over 4.55 million shares worth more than $13.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Boothbay Fund Management, LLC held 3.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 2.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.56 million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 1.99 million shares of worth $5.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $1.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.