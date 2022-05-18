Why Invest In Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock?

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.30B, closed the last trade at $42.15 per share which meant it lost -$1.25 on the day or -2.88% during that session. The CYTK stock price is -13.64% off its 52-week high price of $47.90 and 57.96% above the 52-week low of $17.72. The 3-month trading volume is 917.79K shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Sporting -2.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the CYTK stock price touched $42.15 or saw a rise of 6.02%. Year-to-date, Cytokinetics Incorporated shares have moved -7.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have changed 10.20%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cytokinetics Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.50%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.80% and -16.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.53 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.84 million and $5.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.20% for the current quarter and -33.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -42.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.14% with a share float percentage of 119.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cytokinetics Incorporated having a total of 353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.06 million shares worth more than $480.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $571.6 million and represent 14.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.89% shares in the company for having 5.9 million shares of worth $195.83 million while later fund manager owns 2.34 million shares of worth $82.59 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.