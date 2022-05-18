Why Buy Stock In Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $387.02M, closed the last trade at $4.33 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 6.91% during that session. The NR stock price is -11.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.81 and 55.66% above the 52-week low of $1.92. The 3-month trading volume is 723.24K shares.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Sporting 6.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the NR stock price touched $4.33 or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Newpark Resources Inc. shares have moved 47.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) have changed 2.36%.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newpark Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 180.95%, compared to 23.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 142.90% and 136.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $187.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.50% over the past 5 years.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 01 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.36% with a share float percentage of 80.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newpark Resources Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 14.11 million shares worth more than $41.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 15.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.39 million and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 2.47 million shares of worth $7.25 million while later fund manager owns 2.12 million shares of worth $7.52 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.