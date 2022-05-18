Why Buy Stock In CarGurus Inc. (CARG)?

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78B, closed the last trade at $25.33 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The CARG stock price is -97.51% off its 52-week high price of $50.03 and 20.45% above the 52-week low of $20.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) trade information

Sporting 2.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the CARG stock price touched $25.33 or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, CarGurus Inc. shares have moved -24.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have changed -38.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $53.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.38% from current levels.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CarGurus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.80%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.10% and -2.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 113.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $488.34 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $539.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 64.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -100.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

CARG Dividends

CarGurus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.76% with a share float percentage of 102.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CarGurus Inc. having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 10.83 million shares worth more than $364.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 10.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $333.31 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 3.05 million shares of worth $97.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $92.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.