Why Acquire Shares Of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.30B, closed the recent trade at $4.13 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The UWMC stock price is -165.86% off its 52-week high price of $10.98 and 18.16% above the 52-week low of $3.38. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Sporting 1.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the UWMC stock price touched $4.13 or saw a rise of 2.36%. Year-to-date, UWM Holdings Corporation shares have moved -31.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) have changed 3.58%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.88% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $466.78 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $507.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $484.65 million and $612.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.70% for the current quarter and -17.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -98.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.82%.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 9.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.13% with a share float percentage of 35.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UWM Holdings Corporation having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.93 million shares worth more than $46.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $15.2 million while later fund manager owns 2.04 million shares of worth $12.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.