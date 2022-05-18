Why Acquire Shares Of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)?

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.24M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The PHAS stock price is -365.93% off its 52-week high price of $4.24 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 732.60K shares.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Sporting -2.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the PHAS stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 19.47%. Year-to-date, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -65.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) have changed -26.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1878.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -998.9% from current levels.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.50%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.10% and 6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.33 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.70% over the past 5 years.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.25% with a share float percentage of 73.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.64 million shares worth more than $17.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 13.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.5 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $3.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $1.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.