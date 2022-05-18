When Is Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Going To Be Good Investment?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 2.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.40B, closed the recent trade at $21.11 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The CVE stock price is -0.05% off its 52-week high price of $21.12 and 65.89% above the 52-week low of $7.20. The 3-month trading volume is 13.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.78.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the CVE stock price touched $21.11 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have moved 71.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have changed 16.23%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.41 while the price target rests at a high of $29.57. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.05% from the levels at last check today.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 223.46%, compared to 29.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 766.70% and 304.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.36 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.00% over the past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 1.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.30% with a share float percentage of 68.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 543 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 121.42 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 6.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 108.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 billion and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 113.43 million shares of worth $1.78 billion while later fund manager owns 64.82 million shares of worth $796.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.27% of company’s outstanding stock.