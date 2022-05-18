When Does Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Become A Good Investment?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) has seen 9.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.72M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 25.73% during that session. The GFAI stock price is -1175.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.91 million shares.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Sporting 25.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the GFAI stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 10.98%. Year-to-date, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares have moved -44.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) have changed -19.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -305.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -233.33% from current levels.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -110.00%, compared to 10.00% for the industry.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.38% with a share float percentage of 0.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $0.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 2.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.