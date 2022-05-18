When Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Will Be A Good Investment?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.51B, closed the last trade at $25.97 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 3.06% during that session. The CERE stock price is -77.74% off its 52-week high price of $46.16 and 53.75% above the 52-week low of $12.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 430.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Sporting 3.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the CERE stock price touched $25.97 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -19.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have changed -17.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.82% from current levels.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.97%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.90% and -11.60% for the next quarter.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.32% with a share float percentage of 101.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 60.63 million shares worth more than $1.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 40.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $632.51 million and represent 13.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.60% shares in the company for having 5.34 million shares of worth $141.37 million while later fund manager owns 2.39 million shares of worth $62.25 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.