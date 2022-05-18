What Are The Chances Of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Being A Good Investment?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.30B, closed the last trade at $12.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The PUMP stock price is -31.16% off its 52-week high price of $16.92 and 50.47% above the 52-week low of $6.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the PUMP stock price touched $12.90 or saw a rise of 3.44%. Year-to-date, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have moved 59.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have changed -18.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 241.51%, compared to 23.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 387.50% and 720.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $313.22 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $347.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 50.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.90%.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.44% with a share float percentage of 111.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.88 million shares worth more than $221.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.75 million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.71% shares in the company for having 5.95 million shares of worth $62.57 million while later fund manager owns 4.5 million shares of worth $57.46 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.32% of company’s outstanding stock.