Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 53.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.98B, closed the recent trade at $100.16 per share which meant it lost -$2.31 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The AMD stock price is -64.2% off its 52-week high price of $164.46 and 27.36% above the 52-week low of $72.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 150.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 109.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 39 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Sporting -2.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the AMD stock price touched $100.16 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have moved -28.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have changed 9.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $134.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -99.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.13% from the levels at last check today.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.56%, compared to 21.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.50% and 50.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.40%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.53 billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.86 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.80%.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.96% with a share float percentage of 65.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. having a total of 2,489 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 119.57 million shares worth more than $13.07 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 97.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.03 billion and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 34.32 million shares of worth $4.94 billion while later fund manager owns 25.57 million shares of worth $3.68 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.