Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Lower

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.12B, closed the last trade at $21.88 per share which meant it gained $4.39 on the day or 25.10% during that session. The FRGE stock price is -117.09% off its 52-week high price of $47.50 and 58.41% above the 52-week low of $9.10. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Sporting 25.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the FRGE stock price touched $21.88 or saw a rise of 25.3%. Year-to-date, Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved 122.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) have changed 72.28%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 120.34% over the past 6 months.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.51% with a share float percentage of 25.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forge Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 2.52 million shares worth more than $85.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Wells Fargo & Company held 4.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.51 million and represent 2.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $6.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $6.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.