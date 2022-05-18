Wall Street Was Disappointed By FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s 8.67% Stock Price Incline

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $851.76M, closed the last trade at $8.15 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 8.67% during that session. The FREY stock price is -76.32% off its 52-week high price of $14.37 and 21.23% above the 52-week low of $6.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting 8.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the FREY stock price touched $8.15 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery shares have moved -27.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) have changed -23.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.15.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FREYR Battery shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.71%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -275.00% and 54.80% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.33% with a share float percentage of 75.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FREYR Battery having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 12.71 million shares worth more than $142.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 10.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spring Creek Capital LLC, with the holding of over 11.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.57 million and represent 9.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 2.26 million shares of worth $20.54 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $12.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.