UiPath Inc. (PATH) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 5.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.06B, closed the last trade at $17.06 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 2.52% during that session. The PATH stock price is -427.55% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 19.93% above the 52-week low of $13.66. The 3-month trading volume is 7.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UiPath Inc. (PATH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting 2.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the PATH stock price touched $17.06 or saw a rise of 3.51%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved -60.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed -8.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -237.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.23% from current levels.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.00%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -350.00% and -600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.40%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $225.26 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $228.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -549.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.36% with a share float percentage of 60.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 382 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 35.59 million shares worth more than $1.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 33.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $725.44 million and represent 7.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 15.38 million shares of worth $533.67 million while later fund manager owns 8.03 million shares of worth $346.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.