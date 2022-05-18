Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Has Risen 9.09%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $25.68 per share which meant it gained $2.14 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The TVTX stock price is -23.25% off its 52-week high price of $31.65 and 50.35% above the 52-week low of $12.75. The 3-month trading volume is 867.96K shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the TVTX stock price touched $25.68 or saw a rise of 0.58%. Year-to-date, Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -17.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have changed -12.38%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.59%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.80% and -27.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.04 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.40% over the past 5 years.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.97% with a share float percentage of 108.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Travere Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.61 million shares worth more than $174.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 8.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.27 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 2.91 million shares of worth $79.35 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $54.94 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.